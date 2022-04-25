© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proclaiming the Word
Follow
2
Share
Report
2 views • April 25, 2022
Because of the gift of our Salvation through Yahshua, we can boldly declare the Words of God - His promises, His life, His deliverance, His truth over our lives - in places of wilderness testing... and through the power of the Holy Spirit, we overcome! His Salvation in our lives, the Word made flesh, His work alive in us, is our Testimony - the word of Yahweh - that we can boldly proclaim! Hallelujah!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.