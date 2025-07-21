Research Video

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can genes be patented?

https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/understanding/testing/genepatents/

.

cDNA in Covid-19 Vaccine https://search.brave.com/search?q=cdna+in+covid-19+vaccine&source=android&summary=1&conversation=90ce2ce09edcbb1b267b91

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1945540280414814291?t=fHrbNuciifieHZ_qZVrjlA&s=19


The concept of the "Internet of Living Things" (IoL) involves connecting biological systems to digital networks, enabling real-time monitoring and control of biological processes. CRISPR technology plays a pivotal role in advancing this concept by enabling precise genetic modifications and biosensing capabilities https://search.brave.com/search?q=internet+of+living+things+crispr&source=android&summary=1&conversation=c1852cba9688425f5977b0

.

Plants Send Emails CRISPR https://search.brave.com/search?q=plants+that+send+emails+crispr&source=android&summary=1&conversation=2dd37bb3a7a6f23cf25265

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944946441551589881?t=rUIsf5_Ssof39qiRVhRA3A&s=19


Biodigital Today and Tomorrow

This report explores change drivers and how biodigital convergence could transform five economic sectors and areas of life. Policy Horizons  2022-05-31https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/?fbclid=IwAR2kzdJ8RXMPSwmJcekHcCBKul10x8M_3PGiknOp13CF6DovN37mlzigEF4#s5_1

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1945556361611296976?t=YCz6Cvb2xl-uPR2W2Ro00Q&s=19


How scientists at MIT taught spinach to send emails MITnano SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors https://rumble.com/v6w9jx6-416990490.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1945570613898183061?t=sUKImcP5AoqEYn5GbB1EXg&s=19


The Internet of BioNanoThings – Applications, Components, and Challenges https://search.brave.com/search?q=The+Internet+of+BioNanoThings+%E2%80%93+Applications%2C+Components%2C+and+Challenges&source=android&summary=1&conversation=3e3157b0e2a2b54817f063

.

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY&pp=0gcJCfwAo7VqN5tD

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1945579946153218110?t=gWieYJlHfrkseIIBJHhDUA&s=19


Networking Nano-Biosensors for Wireless Communication in the Blood

"Enter what’s being called biomolecular communication, inspired by the body itself. It doesn’t utilize electromagnetic waves but biological molecules both as carriers and as information" https://www.nanoappsmedical.com/networking-nano-biosensors-for-wireless-communication-in-the-blood/

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944567106797727756?t=-aEGiLeYdf7Fo4GtOWtiRg&s=19


What is the Biodigital Convergence 2030 standardization For Healthcare Industrial Revolution? https://rumble.com/v6w52va-what-is-the-biodigital-convergence-2030-standardization-for-healthcare-indu.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1933745560252461098?t=-hsdFS4ztNr2RIpOr3caTA&s=19

