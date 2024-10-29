15 Retailers Going Out Of Business This Fall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
oliday shopping will look a whole lot different this year as U.S. retailers continue to drop like flies. The current economy is choking the life out of several iconic retail chains given that the higher cost of basic goods and services is forcing consumers to spend less. At the same time, the cost of running a business continues to climb, and disappointing sales numbers are putting many companies at risk of going bankrupt in the coming months. Have you noticed that empty storefronts are becoming far more common than they have ever been before? So far this year, big retailers already closed more than 4,000 locations. Industry experts estimate that figure will double by the end of 2024.