15 Retailers Going Out Of Business This Fall
TREASURE OF THE SUN
TREASURE OF THE SUN
oliday shopping will look a whole lot different this year as U.S. retailers continue to drop like flies. The current economy is choking the life out of several iconic retail chains given that the higher cost of basic goods and services is forcing consumers to spend less. At the same time, the cost of running a business continues to climb, and disappointing sales numbers are putting many companies at risk of going bankrupt in the coming months. Have you noticed that empty storefronts are becoming far more common than they have ever been before? So far this year, big retailers already closed more than 4,000 locations. Industry experts estimate that figure will double by the end of 2024.

