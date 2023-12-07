BYE KEVIN: Former Speaker McCarthy is Quitting Congress | Rep Matt Gaetz
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is quitting Congress. He’s essentially saying if he cannot run the place as Speaker, then he will leave.
There’s an Establishment Exodus from the House Republican Conference. It’s my hope that we backfill these establishment entities with folks who are willing to fight for the America First agenda.
But for all of the self-congratulatory videos that McCarthy may make, his unwillingness to stay and vote for even the most basic Republican priorities until the end of his term may imperil our ability to get the job done.
(Firebrand with Matt Gaetz, 12/6/23)
Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!
Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.