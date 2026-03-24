Saw this today on Facebook, but the URL was not shareable...but nothing escapes VfB





There will be a related piece released later today; read the data accrued at The Missing 13th Amendment:





"If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive, or retain any title of nobility or honour, or shall without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office, or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince, or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them."





https://tona13.blogspot.com/





A lot of things happened in 1913, come down this rabbit hole❓





Source: https://x.com/XPHOENIXDRAGON/status/20063822322699514