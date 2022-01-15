Omicron: Encouraging Data Are Being Ignored

70 views • January 15, 2022

Unvaxxed people are losing their jobs because they had antibodies that neutralize the virus — but libs won’t recognize those antibodies.

Our [gubment] policies are based on a different virus that behaves differently.

It’s not infecting the deep respiratory system; it stays in the upper airways.

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