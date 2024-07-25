Everyday Life for Palestinians, as Bad as it is, the Alternative for them is even Worse

Just in case you were wondering what an evacuation of 500,000 people looks like in Gaza. This is every day life for Palestinians, and as bad as it is, the alternative for them is even worse.

This is the reason why the Zionists cannot defeat the Palestinians. Every time they try, their brutality only drives more people into the waiting arms of the resistance.

Also, RT's Gaza location was hit by a strike last week.

Adding:

Leader in Hamas, Osama Hamdan:

➡️Netanyahu’s speech in Congress expresses a crisis and realization that America is changing.

➡️It is strange that many members of Congress stood up to Netanyahu while he insulted their voters.

➡️Netanyahu’s speech included many lies about recovering prisoners.

➡️Netanyahu tried to market the Zionist entity as an authentic state in the region, and this is a lie.