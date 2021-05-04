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American should get off the auction blocks you're not slaves only if you submit to this system
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111 views • May 04, 2021
Why do you need Facebook, Google , why do you need Twitter, YouTube LinkedIn, why do you keep interacting with this Marxist socialist fascist communist the one that control your life
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