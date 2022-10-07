Zelensky Pounds War Drums: Russia Preparing Nuclear Attack on West

Ukrainian President Zelensky is talking again about nuclear war. Yesterday he told an Australian forum that NATO should launch a preemptive nuclear attack on Russia. Today he told BBC that Russia is preparing to attack NATO.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/7/22.





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day