BREAKING: U.S. Military Shoots Down 'Object' Flying Near Alaska at 40,000 feet

"It was roughly the size of a small car [with] no significant payload"
There will be an attempt to recover it as it fell on frozen waters in US territory.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.