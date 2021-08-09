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Covid19 Vaccines and the Stupid Parents
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699 views • August 09, 2021
This father talks about his son's death-shot induced heart problem as if he is at a party, he is more eager to make a video than the well being of his son, some people are definitely not fit to be parents, how can ANYONE be that dumb and stupid is beyond me. What do you think? Please leave your comments, subscribe and like or dislike the video.
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