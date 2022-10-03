Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 10/3/22 - Local Candidates Speak Out

Today we speak with a number of Cheshire County candidates, one for commissioner and four for state Reps, including: Joe Mirzoeff, John Schmitt, Tom Savastano, Tony Barton, and Anthony Ferrantello. Our focus is on what has been happening over the past 2 years that has brought them to run. Rise Up NH does not endorse candidates, but we are happy to give them a platform to discuss what is important to them as it aligns with our mission of unalienable human rights, especially health freedom.
Candidate Joseph Mirzoeff:
https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/joseph-mirzoeff https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/joseph-mirzoeff/running
Running against:
https://ballotpedia.org/Amanda_Toll
https://ballotpedia.org/Renee_Monteil
Candidate Anthony (Tony) Ferrantello: https://ferrantelloforcheshirecountycommissioner.com/
Tony is running against: https://terrymclark.wordpress.com/about/
Candidate John Schmitt:
https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/john-schmitt
John completed Citizens Count survey: https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/john-schmitt/running
Candidate Tom Savastano:
https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/thomas-savastano
https://www.votesavastano.com/
Running against: https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/jodi-newell/running
Candidate Tony Barton:
https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/tony-barton/running
https://barton4nh.com/
running against: https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/michael-dennis-abbott/running, https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/cathryn-harvey/running
Running for 1 of 2 seats on Cheshire 6. Also running in R party: https://ballotpedia.org/Richard_Merkt
Cheshire County Sheriff Candidates:
R: http://prattforsheriff.org/
D: https://www.sheriffrivera.com/
For more, visit www.RiseUpNH.org
