Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 10/3/22 - Local Candidates Speak Out

Today we speak with a number of Cheshire County candidates, one for commissioner and four for state Reps, including: Joe Mirzoeff, John Schmitt, Tom Savastano, Tony Barton, and Anthony Ferrantello. Our focus is on what has been happening over the past 2 years that has brought them to run. Rise Up NH does not endorse candidates, but we are happy to give them a platform to discuss what is important to them as it aligns with our mission of unalienable human rights, especially health freedom.

Candidate Joseph Mirzoeff:

https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/joseph-mirzoeff https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/joseph-mirzoeff/running

Running against:

https://ballotpedia.org/Amanda_Toll

https://ballotpedia.org/Renee_Monteil

Candidate Anthony (Tony) Ferrantello: https://ferrantelloforcheshirecountycommissioner.com/

Tony is running against: https://terrymclark.wordpress.com/about/

Candidate John Schmitt:

https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/john-schmitt

John completed Citizens Count survey: https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/john-schmitt/running

Candidate Tom Savastano:

https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/thomas-savastano

https://www.votesavastano.com/

Running against: https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/jodi-newell/running

Candidate Tony Barton:

https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/tony-barton/running

https://barton4nh.com/

running against: https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/michael-dennis-abbott/running, https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/cathryn-harvey/running

Running for 1 of 2 seats on Cheshire 6. Also running in R party: https://ballotpedia.org/Richard_Merkt

Cheshire County Sheriff Candidates:

R: http://prattforsheriff.org/

D: https://www.sheriffrivera.com/

For more, visit www.RiseUpNH.org





