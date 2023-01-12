Lara Logan Is Interviewed By Paul Preston About Child Sex Trafficking And The Southern Border Invasion

Lara Logan talks with Paul Preston, the president of the New California State movement about the horrific evils that occur with child sex trafficking in our country of America and how the cross border invasion from Mexico has only increased under the Biden administration. You will hear of very evil acts conducted by the cartels who have obviously lost all of their humanity when they can so easily kill and torture people as well as many of the customers who receive children and babies for their sadistic and satanic purposes. This very terrible and truly horrific and wicked evil must be completely stopped in the world we live in. Please share this video with others. Below is a short link to this video.

https://bit.ly/logan-preston-interview





