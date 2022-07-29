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Prophecy 49 Excerpts! YAH Says All Are Right As There's Pretrib (Bride), Midtrib (Bride), Posttrib (The Remnant) Raptures. YAH Warns us not to beat each other over It, each one's Faith (mirrored)
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
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53 views • July 29, 2022

this is a mirrored video 

Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 49 "Beware! You Are Like Sheep Being Led To The Slaughter!"Given to Prophet Elisheva EliyahuThis prophecy was given to the first day of Sukkot

(starts on the evening of October 2, 2001)

please visit https://amightywind.com/home.html 


And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred  
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html  
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994  ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw  
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc  
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme  

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.htm 


Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html  

Soon an antichrist Superchurch with Mandatory Sunday Worship Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html   

The False Blue Beam Rapture: 

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html 


Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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