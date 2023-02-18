Create New Account
8 weird & wacky ways I use PEMF for brainpower, sleep, vision, digestion, and more ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of the IC Hummer
This is the nosiest biohack I've ever tried; the IC Hummer from Infopathy administers PEMF infoceuticals (ICs) sonically and topically to the body for healing, pain relief, inflammation, sleep, vagus nerve modulation, and more! In this review, I'll break down the PEMF science and tell you about how I've been using it.


Read review 📑 everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/hardware/973-ic-hummer

Shop 🛒 Infopathy

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Infopathy

