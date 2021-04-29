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For Real -- White Privelige EXISTS; but not in USA -- (Here's Where it Does)
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181 views • April 29, 2021
White privilege is a term Bandied about by the left to shut other people up. It does not exist anymore in the United States, but where it does exist is in foreign lands. Here is where white privilege actually takes hold, Southeast Asia.
#WhitePrivilege #economics #money
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#WhitePrivilege #economics #money
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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