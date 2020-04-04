"Coronavirus & Global Lockdown" ~ LIVE ROUND TABLE Discussion (2) [Age Of Truth TV]

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JULIUS GRANTZAU:
Politician, Former member of the Danish Parliament, Entrepreneur, IT-consultant, 5G Activist.