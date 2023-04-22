Washington To Castrate Minors Without Parental Consent As UN Pushes Legalized Pedophilia

Laws now being passed to eradicate parental rights when it comes to gender reassignment surgery and drugs

The Washington state Senate just passed Senate Bill 5599, allowing the state to hide children from their parents. No allegation of abuse is required. Just the child’s delusional desire to change the gender of their own body. The bill compels state licensed youth shelters to act as accomplices in castrating children without their parent's knowledge. And allocates over seven million dollars to pay for the surgical and pharmaceutical castrations.



According to this new law, if a child shows up at a youth shelter in Washington state and expresses the desire to change the gender of their body, claiming that their parents are against it, then the youth shelter is legally obligated to not notify the parents of the child’s location. But rather, to funnel that child into the destructive and horrific world of trans-genderism. Paid for by the state with tax-payer dollars.



And it’s not limited to Washington residences. Any young confused runaway child can make their way to Washington to get castrated by the government without their parents ever being notified.



The agenda to destroy Christian culture and the family was further demonstrated last month when scores of UN judges published The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty.

The document states that these principles should be of immediate relevance to legislators, judges, and prosecutors at all levels.

These principles include the right to abortion and transgender surgeries. They legalize prostitution and all drug use. But the real offense is buried at the end of Principle 16 – Consensual Sexual Conduct, where it states that; sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law. In this context, the enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them.

The sociopaths in world government are now openly pressing for legal pedophilia. And the reason was best summarized by Communist/Marxist; Vladimir Lenin

"Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted."