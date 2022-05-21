“Ukraine Is a Very Strong Nation. I Believe That Truth and Open Hearts Will Win”

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【Ukrainian Rescue】05/19/2022 Our fellow fighters Nina and King come across Kateryna, an Ukrainian woman who’s returning to her home country. She expresses that war brings sorrow to humans, families and countries, forcing her to separate from her husband. She believes Ukraine is a very strong nation and no invasion will be allowed. She is also very grateful to the NFSC people and all those who helped Ukraine. Truth will win and only truth wins!