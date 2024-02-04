The IMPOSSIBLE Engineering of the ONE-STROKE Engine!

Two Bit da Vinci





Feb 3, 2024





Are these 1-stroke engines paving the way for a new era of rotary engines, or is it just clever marketing? Together, let's unravel the truth behind the concept of single-stroke engines. We'll break down how they operate, discover what unique advantages they bring to the table, and address the burning question: Why invest hefty sums in R&D for internal combustion engines amid the global shift towards electric vehicles?





00:00 - Intro

00:41 - Why is the idea of a single stroke engine so weird

03:27 - INNengine eREX

06:51 - How Does eREX Work

10:46 - eREX VS Average Two-Stroke

13:11 - Other One Stroke Engines

16:21 - Why Bother With Internal Combustion Engines





what we'll cover

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUtwguVkjU