The Storm of Unfinished Buildings in China Is Badly Impacting the Steel Industry

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https://gnews.org/post/p10tw0906
07/22/2022 The storm of unfinished buildings in China has caused the capital chain of real estate developers to break, leading to an economic crisis that’s badly impacting the steel industry. 6 steel firms go bankrupt since the beginning of this year, 28 suspend operations