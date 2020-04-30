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Bill Gates: Chief Science Officer of the New World Order
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103 views • April 30, 2020
"Gradually, by selective breeding, the congenital differences between rulers and ruled will increase until they become almost different species. A revolt of the plebs would become as unthinkable as an organized insurrection of sheep against the practice of eating mutton... Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible."
~Bertrand Russell--from The Impact of Science on Society
~Bertrand Russell--from The Impact of Science on Society
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