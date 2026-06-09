🚨Israel sent hundreds of spies into US defense to steal F-35 avionics the US wouldn't give them. Now with Section 224 they don't need spies anymore - Congress is handing it over. - John Kirkakou

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🚨 Israel sent hundreds of spies into US defense contractors to steal F-35 avionics the US wouldn't give them. Now with Section 224 they don't need the spies anymore. Congress is just handing it over.
This and more on yesterday's show!
➡️Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/tr1NKUPsP-g?si=gR-s-u4jVR_g0QG5
Adding: DDGeopolitics Substack about John Kirkakou
'They Jailed the Man Who Told the Truth About Torture. Now We Have a Chance to Make It Right'
https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/they-jailed-the-man-who-told-the?r=hckip&utm_medium=ios&triedRedirect=true