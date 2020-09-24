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I Uploaded Video Anomalies and Became Targeted by USA (2018)
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143 views • September 24, 2020
In this 2018 publication of my continual video witness I talk about my experience exposing reptilians, non-human entities both spirits and physical beings all around us, causing every havoc you can imagine.
See my YouTube channel while it is still up, or visit my site for more on how all this started, www.freeourworld.org
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
See my YouTube channel while it is still up, or visit my site for more on how all this started, www.freeourworld.org
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
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