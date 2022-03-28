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Situation Update from Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark [28.03.2022]
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220 views • March 28, 2022
Another little video to my diary so everyone can see what I mean (not think) when I Die!
'If it doesn't kill you, it will only make you stronger' - Friedrich Nietzsche
'The easiest way to love yourself, is just to be yourself.' - DOSED [20.03.2019]
R.I.P Marianne Osbøl We both know we would always love and help each other no matter what happened.
'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their 'Pharmacia'
- Rev 18:23
'When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes of men'
- Manly P, Hall
'For nothing is Secret that will not be revealed, nor anything hidden that will not be known and become to light'
- Luke 8:17
'You don't Own your Children, You just borrow them'
- My Mother
Links:
Music: B-52's 'Wild Planet' Released: August 27, 1980
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wild_Planet
Full Album: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8t6JAG2xCA
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
'I can't teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think' - Socrates.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
Kim Osbøl: After 24 years - Goodbye Father (Reloaded) [04.08.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5VGIJvHJNlr/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GygYtZrscivd/
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN 1989 Interview: What is Doublespeak, NPM- and NewSpeak?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
DOSED - Life is full of choices 'Documentary' (20.03.2019)
"The easiest way to love yourself, is just to be yourself."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0YVlEH6x5P7j/
4. jan. 2019
https://www.denoffentlige.dk/syg-paa-kontanthjaelp-forbryder-eller-frihedskaemper
David Dees (RIP) New World Order: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=David+Dees+New+World+Order&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
Kim Osbøl: Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
A few of my channels:
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel (main)
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/KimOsboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (most danish)
'If it doesn't kill you, it will only make you stronger' - Friedrich Nietzsche
'The easiest way to love yourself, is just to be yourself.' - DOSED [20.03.2019]
R.I.P Marianne Osbøl We both know we would always love and help each other no matter what happened.
'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their 'Pharmacia'
- Rev 18:23
'When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes of men'
- Manly P, Hall
'For nothing is Secret that will not be revealed, nor anything hidden that will not be known and become to light'
- Luke 8:17
'You don't Own your Children, You just borrow them'
- My Mother
Links:
Music: B-52's 'Wild Planet' Released: August 27, 1980
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wild_Planet
Full Album: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8t6JAG2xCA
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
'I can't teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think' - Socrates.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
Kim Osbøl: After 24 years - Goodbye Father (Reloaded) [04.08.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5VGIJvHJNlr/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GygYtZrscivd/
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN 1989 Interview: What is Doublespeak, NPM- and NewSpeak?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
DOSED - Life is full of choices 'Documentary' (20.03.2019)
"The easiest way to love yourself, is just to be yourself."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0YVlEH6x5P7j/
4. jan. 2019
https://www.denoffentlige.dk/syg-paa-kontanthjaelp-forbryder-eller-frihedskaemper
David Dees (RIP) New World Order: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=David+Dees+New+World+Order&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
Kim Osbøl: Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
A few of my channels:
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel (main)
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/KimOsboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (most danish)
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