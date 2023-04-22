Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Predestination Part: The End of the Kingdom of Israel
17 views
channel image
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published 21 hours ago |

God called Abraham to be a blessing to all nations on the earth by preserving the Word of God, walking in obedience and being the nation that would give birth to the Messiah. But the Jews rejected Christ and Christians who don’t understand these issues will be deceived into embracing the future Jewish messiah which is actually the Antichrist. It is therefore necessary to be familiar with Israel’s past in order to understand their rejection of Jesus as the Messiah.

Pastor John looks at the different time periods in the history of Israel, starting with the chaotic time of the Judges, Israel’s time as a unified kingdom, and then its decline when it was split in two.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1220.pdf

Predestination Part: The End of the Kingdom of Israel

RLJ-1220 -- JANUARY 10, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm


Keywords
messiahisraeljudgesabrahampredestination

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket