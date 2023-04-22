God called Abraham to be a blessing to all nations on the earth by preserving the Word of God, walking in obedience and being the nation that would give birth to the Messiah. But the Jews rejected Christ and Christians who don’t understand these issues will be deceived into embracing the future Jewish messiah which is actually the Antichrist. It is therefore necessary to be familiar with Israel’s past in order to understand their rejection of Jesus as the Messiah.

Pastor John looks at the different time periods in the history of Israel, starting with the chaotic time of the Judges, Israel’s time as a unified kingdom, and then its decline when it was split in two.

Predestination Part: The End of the Kingdom of Israel

