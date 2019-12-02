© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Climate Feedback EXPOSED (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • December 02, 2019
Climate Feedback EXPOSED (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:=
https://youtu.be/FndpWfCUgh0
Some 500 scientists from around the world issued a declaration to the UN on Sept 23, 2019, that there is NO CLIMATE EMERGENCY. However, global media remain silent - perhaps waiting to hear from "ClimateFeedback" - a self-appointed group of scientists who obviously defend the climate catastrophe mantra. "ClimateFeedback" is 'certified' by POYNTER Institute as being accurate - but this means we have now descended into the netherworld foretold by Prof. Christopher Essex in his clever essay "Cavemen, Climate and Computer Science" Cavemen, Climate, and Computers - https://blog.friendsofscience.org/201...
where journalists (who are NOT scientists) are deciding who IS a credible 'climate' scientist....when most journos can't even name the complex differential equations that are fundamental to climate science - let alone describe the variables involved
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:=
https://youtu.be/FndpWfCUgh0
Some 500 scientists from around the world issued a declaration to the UN on Sept 23, 2019, that there is NO CLIMATE EMERGENCY. However, global media remain silent - perhaps waiting to hear from "ClimateFeedback" - a self-appointed group of scientists who obviously defend the climate catastrophe mantra. "ClimateFeedback" is 'certified' by POYNTER Institute as being accurate - but this means we have now descended into the netherworld foretold by Prof. Christopher Essex in his clever essay "Cavemen, Climate and Computer Science" Cavemen, Climate, and Computers - https://blog.friendsofscience.org/201...
where journalists (who are NOT scientists) are deciding who IS a credible 'climate' scientist....when most journos can't even name the complex differential equations that are fundamental to climate science - let alone describe the variables involved
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.