© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Four Directives. Overview
Follow
1
Share
Report
125 views • May 03, 2022
One plan for humanity
Four Directives
Easily met
One Movement: Many Hearts
This is an overview. It is above religious, political, geographic and any other man made lines.
This is where the tide turns to Hope:with teeth.
Environmental restoration
Life giving sustainable aid (Global Distribution Solutions)
Equality (on the books as a standard)
End of Modern-Day Slavery (Freedom)
Please share far and wide and give if it's on your hearts, we need proper interactive global website built securely (multiple threats and hacks) as well as getting the word out internationally on many fronts on the ground and to governments as well as security.
www givesendgo/GFA
Ps we get massively shadow banned don't pay attention to any numbers here and on Instagram and change and "drop out" with much proof. We have legs and this is known. The UN had a 50 year plan for Afrika, for understanding, we have a 3-5 year plan. No digital passport, no microchip, barriers bro ken, opportunities and hope risen:sustained.
Four Directives
Easily met
One Movement: Many Hearts
This is an overview. It is above religious, political, geographic and any other man made lines.
This is where the tide turns to Hope:with teeth.
Environmental restoration
Life giving sustainable aid (Global Distribution Solutions)
Equality (on the books as a standard)
End of Modern-Day Slavery (Freedom)
Please share far and wide and give if it's on your hearts, we need proper interactive global website built securely (multiple threats and hacks) as well as getting the word out internationally on many fronts on the ground and to governments as well as security.
www givesendgo/GFA
Ps we get massively shadow banned don't pay attention to any numbers here and on Instagram and change and "drop out" with much proof. We have legs and this is known. The UN had a 50 year plan for Afrika, for understanding, we have a 3-5 year plan. No digital passport, no microchip, barriers bro ken, opportunities and hope risen:sustained.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.