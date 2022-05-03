The Four Directives. Overview

One plan for humanity

Four Directives

Easily met

One Movement: Many Hearts



This is an overview. It is above religious, political, geographic and any other man made lines.



This is where the tide turns to Hope:with teeth.



Environmental restoration

Life giving sustainable aid (Global Distribution Solutions)

Equality (on the books as a standard)

End of Modern-Day Slavery (Freedom)



Please share far and wide and give if it's on your hearts, we need proper interactive global website built securely (multiple threats and hacks) as well as getting the word out internationally on many fronts on the ground and to governments as well as security.



www givesendgo/GFA



Ps we get massively shadow banned don't pay attention to any numbers here and on Instagram and change and "drop out" with much proof. We have legs and this is known. The UN had a 50 year plan for Afrika, for understanding, we have a 3-5 year plan. No digital passport, no microchip, barriers bro ken, opportunities and hope risen:sustained.