CBDC | "Central Bank Digital Currency, You Have No Power Whatsoever."
Thrivetime Show
Published 19 days ago

CBDC | "Central Bank Digital Currency, You Have No Power Whatsoever. If They Don't Like What You're Doing They Shut You Down & You're Impoverished. We May Live to See That Day That It Does Happen. This Is Something They're Just Doing." - Tucker Carlson

