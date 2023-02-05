CBDC | "Central Bank Digital Currency, You Have No Power Whatsoever. If They Don't Like What You're Doing They Shut You Down & You're Impoverished. We May Live to See That Day That It Does Happen. This Is Something They're Just Doing." - Tucker Carlson

