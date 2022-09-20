Thank You! Don't Come Again!

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The Martha’s Vineyard Airlift
* A lot of us look at what happened last week as pretty contemptible behavior by people in MV.
* But those people are now saying they’re enriched and proud of their own bravery.
* They spent almost 2 days with Venezuelans and lived to tell the story!
* Residents cheer as migrants are taken away — by men with guns, to Cape Cod military base.
* The migrants ‘touched our hearts’.
* We didn’t believe this was real, but it is.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-marthas-vineyard-residents-proud-handled-migrants
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022