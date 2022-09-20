Thank You! Don't Come Again!

The Martha’s Vineyard Airlift

* A lot of us look at what happened last week as pretty contemptible behavior by people in MV.

* But those people are now saying they’re enriched and proud of their own bravery.

* They spent almost 2 days with Venezuelans and lived to tell the story!

* Residents cheer as migrants are taken away — by men with guns, to Cape Cod military base.

* The migrants ‘touched our hearts’.

* We didn’t believe this was real, but it is.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022

