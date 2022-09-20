Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Thank You! Don't Come Again!
42 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

The Martha’s Vineyard Airlift

* A lot of us look at what happened last week as pretty contemptible behavior by people in MV.

* But those people are now saying they’re enriched and proud of their own bravery.

* They spent almost 2 days with Venezuelans and lived to tell the story!

* Residents cheer as migrants are taken away — by men with guns, to Cape Cod military base.

* The migrants ‘touched our hearts’.

* We didn’t believe this was real, but it is.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-marthas-vineyard-residents-proud-handled-migrants


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312571989112

Keywords
bigotryhuman traffickingimmigrationtucker carlsonborder crisissouthern borderdeportationron desantisdiversitycaste systemsanctuary cityprivilegekidnappingbroken borderillegal alienopen borderequalitymayhemborder invasiongreat replacementegalitarianismborder crossingborder surgeinherent rights

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket