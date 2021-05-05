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Assaults on Police Officer Now Allowed in "Civil" Society
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40 views • May 05, 2021
A Mexican Los Angeles police officer was verbally assaulted by a black female teacher, who called him a murderer, stating that she felt threatened to kill her and her son, and she positively abusive towards him.
If there are no consequences for her vile behavior, and this is now acceptable in our Overton window then society is absolutely in major trouble, And the subversion tactic by the Soviet union revealed by ex-KGB spy Yuri Bezmonov has come to fruition. Our institutions cannot stand this acidic intake much longer, and I fear that the US will crumble.
Here is the Yuri Bezmonov lecture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHTZJT5bIFY
#policeabuse #policeharassment #BLM
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If there are no consequences for her vile behavior, and this is now acceptable in our Overton window then society is absolutely in major trouble, And the subversion tactic by the Soviet union revealed by ex-KGB spy Yuri Bezmonov has come to fruition. Our institutions cannot stand this acidic intake much longer, and I fear that the US will crumble.
Here is the Yuri Bezmonov lecture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHTZJT5bIFY
#policeabuse #policeharassment #BLM
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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