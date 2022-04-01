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Living Foods with Roberta, Gary Null introduction
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31 views • April 01, 2022
There are several clips on this channel with Roberta demonstrating how to prepare super nutritious dishes. This clip is an extended introduction with plenty of information on food freshness and why Gary recommends shooting for 75% raw (living) foods, and he explains the problems with grilled foods and bagels.
-Roberta's dishes are all 9 and 10 on Gary's health chart, and one wants to be at a 7 or above for healing
-in comparison hospital food is a 3, which explains why in a different short video, the "rat" video Gary tells how the rats eating the hospital food died the quickest in the experiment on different diets
-Roberta's dishes are all 9 and 10 on Gary's health chart, and one wants to be at a 7 or above for healing
-in comparison hospital food is a 3, which explains why in a different short video, the "rat" video Gary tells how the rats eating the hospital food died the quickest in the experiment on different diets
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