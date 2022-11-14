Create New Account
Proof: Climate Cult Leaders Don't Believe Their Own Narrative
The New American
Published 14 days ago |

Sharm El Sheik, The ringleaders of climate alarmism do not actually believe the narrative of CO2-as-pollution that they are marketing to the public, and it's easy to prove, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. All you really need to know is that production in Communist China emits drastically more CO2 per unit of economic output than the United States—and the policies pursued by climate cult leaders are resulting in production moving to China from America as a result of skyrocketing energy prices. Rather than stopping CO2 emissions, the real agenda is to undermine the U.S. and Western economies and build up the economies of other nations while redistributing what remains of the wealth of the middle class.

For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com

