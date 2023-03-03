Company Gives FREE MEDICAL CARE To East Palestine VICTIMS: Feds ABANDON Ohio After TOXIC TRAIN

Stew Peters Show





March 2, 2023





The Wellness Company is providing free tele-health doctor visits in East Palestine and trying to save lives. Find out more at http://HeroicDoctors.com

Foster Coulson is here to talk about how the Federal Government has abandoned the people of East Palestine, Ohio.

The Wellness Company is offering free medical care to the residents of East Palestine because the FEDS are failing miserably!

Residents are experiencing dizziness and sore throats in the aftermath of the intentional release of deadly chemicals.

If you have been affected by the Ohio disaster go to http://TWC.Health for free healthcare!

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

