X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2868a - [CBDC] Cannot Move Forward While The People Are Awake, [CB] Loses

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2868a - Sept 6, 2022

[CBDC] Cannot Move Forward While The People Are Awake, [CB] Loses

The patriots and leaders around the world are now showing the people the true agenda of the [WEF]/[CB]. This was forced on them and they are not doing anything to stop it. The people are awake and their agenda is imploding. The [CB] cannot move to a [CBDC] while the people are thinking logically.

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