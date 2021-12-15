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Why EVIL is allowed to WIN most of the time
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91 views • December 15, 2021
Mike Adams archived video.
Hold the line, for you and your children's sake
~~~
Have you ever noticed how EVIL seems to win most of the time, while GOOD is suppressed and demonized?
Podcast Transcript: “Here’s a very important observation that will tell you a lot about the world around you. Have you ever noticed that all those things which are allowed to flourish are rooted in evil or deception? But all the things that are suppressed are rooted in good or rooted in divinity, or love and light. We are living in a world with a supernatural overlay of incredible evil. As part of that evil, the institutions, organizations and even individuals that are given the greatest power that are allowed to flourish in society are the ones who are pushing agendas of destruction, death, greed or even environmental destruction for example. Look at the power of the pharmaceutical industry for example. They’re so powerful they control the media. Look at the power of the media being rooted in such evil, deception, propaganda, brainwashing, false information, fake news… And yet they are allowed to flourish. Look at the tech giants. Look how evil Wikipedia is with all the false information that attacks natural medicine. Look at Google with incredible evil spying on you, recording everything about you, building a psychological profile of you, and violating your privacy. Look at Facebook, Twitter and YouTube censoring all speech that they don’t agree with. They want to have a monopoly on information and they want to silence and suppress all those who oppose their particular political viewpoints…” Listen to the full podcast below:
Read more at EVIL.news or Freedom.news
https://www.healthrangerradio.com/2018-04-03-why-evil-is-allowed-to-win-most-of-the-time-video.html
Hold the line, for you and your children's sake
~~~
Have you ever noticed how EVIL seems to win most of the time, while GOOD is suppressed and demonized?
Podcast Transcript: “Here’s a very important observation that will tell you a lot about the world around you. Have you ever noticed that all those things which are allowed to flourish are rooted in evil or deception? But all the things that are suppressed are rooted in good or rooted in divinity, or love and light. We are living in a world with a supernatural overlay of incredible evil. As part of that evil, the institutions, organizations and even individuals that are given the greatest power that are allowed to flourish in society are the ones who are pushing agendas of destruction, death, greed or even environmental destruction for example. Look at the power of the pharmaceutical industry for example. They’re so powerful they control the media. Look at the power of the media being rooted in such evil, deception, propaganda, brainwashing, false information, fake news… And yet they are allowed to flourish. Look at the tech giants. Look how evil Wikipedia is with all the false information that attacks natural medicine. Look at Google with incredible evil spying on you, recording everything about you, building a psychological profile of you, and violating your privacy. Look at Facebook, Twitter and YouTube censoring all speech that they don’t agree with. They want to have a monopoly on information and they want to silence and suppress all those who oppose their particular political viewpoints…” Listen to the full podcast below:
Read more at EVIL.news or Freedom.news
https://www.healthrangerradio.com/2018-04-03-why-evil-is-allowed-to-win-most-of-the-time-video.html
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