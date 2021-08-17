Dr. David Clements: Bad Actors EXPOSED, Coup Attempt REAL, All Lies REVEALED!

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Clements was a long-time Deputy District Attorney that oversaw six law enforcement agencies and prosecuted thousands of cases.
Clements rose to national prominence after standing up to his university's mistreatment of conservative students and faculty.
In the past two weeks, Clements has spent personal time with Mike Lindell, Lin Wood, General Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump.
Dr. Clements joined Stew Peters for an extremely candid conversation on 'The Stew Peters Show'
www.StewPeters.tv