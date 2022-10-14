FOT22-5, 1st John 4 - They Were Not of Us! f/Prof Truth & Arianna

Finale' in the Feast of Tabernacles series - focus on 1st John 4. The FOT and Sabbath's are a SIGN of the TRUE People of God... ALL who willfully chose to not keep the FOT after having heard are NOT "His People"... and do NOT follow Jesus when he calls... They are liars and white race impersonators - wolves in sheep clothes..... Talkers but not Walkers...
