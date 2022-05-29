© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UKRAINE: 30 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE (2021) | by Igor Lopatonok [English Subs]
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • May 29, 2022
Η Ουκρανία είναι μια χώρα που ήταν άγνωστη στους περισσότερους πολίτες του κόσμου, αλλά ήταν πάντα γνωστή στο πολιτικό κατεστημένο των ΗΠΑ. Όμως, από τις 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2014, η Ουκρανία ήρθε γρήγορα στο επίκεντρο της προσοχής ολόκληρου του κόσμου. Το "Ukraine - 30 Years of Independence" διερευνά τις αντικρουόμενες αφηγήσεις για το οδοιπορικό της χώρας μέσα από τα μάτια ενός Αμερικανού κινηματογραφιστή, και όπως παράλληλα εξιστορείται μέσα από τα λόγια των ανθρώπων που κυβέρνησαν τη χώρα.
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/367Kdew
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/367Kdew
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.