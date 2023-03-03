Kristi Leigh : Fake Fact Checkers Concede Truth About Train Derailment

Even fake fact checkers concede Trump is not to blame for the Ohio train derailment chemical catastrophe. We’re getting closer to confirmation about the CCP’s involvement in releasing a bioweapon . DC Dems legalize foreign interference in elections. And male athletes continue to ruin women’s sports even though most of America doesn’t support the infiltration.
