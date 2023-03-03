Create New Account
Kristi Leigh : Fake Fact Checkers Concede Truth About Train Derailment
Cisco Girl
Published Yesterday |

Even fake fact checkers concede Trump is not to blame for the Ohio train derailment chemical catastrophe. We’re getting closer to confirmation about the CCP’s involvement in releasing a bioweapon . DC Dems legalize foreign interference in elections. And male athletes continue to ruin women’s sports even though most of America doesn’t support the infiltration.

alex jonesdepopulationbioweaponmodernapfizerkristi leigh

