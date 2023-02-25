37) Reply to Call ─ Unincorporated Lawful American Government

. . . updates for continental Europe will be ready soon . . .
Above all, it's ready for Americans:
This was The Call by Anna Von Reitz: : https://www.brighteon.com/34b1b6a3-e688-4635-bbc6-112ddf0f944b
If you're not aware, please listen to Anna: https://www.youtube.com/@annareitz9942
The American States Assemblies: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
[o contacto referido para Portugal é falso, #restaurarportugal é o correcto -- já avisámos o website americano]
About The Global Family Group website: http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/02/regarding-recovery-of-all-global-assets.html
The Avila Family Trust Saga Story: http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/02/regarding-recovery-of-all-global-assets.html
#RESTAURARPORTUGAL ; #RESSUSCITARPORTUGAL
Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/ (Formulário simples de contacto)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal
https://www.youtube.com/@restaurarportugal (referência de busca)
