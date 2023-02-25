Create New Account
37) Reply to Call ─ Unincorporated Lawful American Government
#RestaurarPortugal
Published 18 hours ago |

. . . updates for continental Europe will be ready soon . . .


Above all, it's ready for Americans:

This was The Call by Anna Von Reitz: : https://www.brighteon.com/34b1b6a3-e688-4635-bbc6-112ddf0f944b


If you're not aware, please listen to Anna: https://www.youtube.com/@annareitz9942

The American States Assemblies: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/

[o contacto referido para Portugal é falso, #restaurarportugal é o correcto -- já avisámos o website americano]


About The Global Family Group website: http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/02/regarding-recovery-of-all-global-assets.html

The Avila Family Trust Saga Story: http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/02/regarding-recovery-of-all-global-assets.html



#RESTAURARPORTUGAL ; #RESSUSCITARPORTUGAL

Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/ (Formulário simples de contacto)

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal

https://www.youtube.com/​@restaurarportugal (referência de busca)

