EP 2562-6PM AZ RELEASES THE KRAKEN! TRUMP CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE ACTION! CODEMONKEYZ HAS A WHISTLEBLOWER  

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CodeMonkeyZ — released several photocopies on Monday released to him from an alleged Dominion Voting Systems employee. The documents prove that Dominion has remote access to their equipment during the elections. This is a HUGE development. Here is a page from the Dominion playbook on RAID and BIOS settings. According to Code… https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18422
Special Guest: Zach Vorhise - Google insider, whistleblower for Project Veritas
https://www.zachvorhies.com/
https://www.projectveritas.com/tag/zach-vorhies/
Special Guest: Josh Bernstein - Host of the Top Rated Josh Bernstein Show
https://joshbernsteinuncensored.com/
🔴2 FREE GENERAL FLYNN CONSTITUTIONS - A GIFT THAT KEEPS GIVING TO ALL OUR SUPPORTERS: Receive 2 free General Flynn Pocket U.S. Constitutions with proof of purchase from any of our sponsors. (MyPillow.com or MyHeroSoap). Visit: http://PeteSantilli.mobi (Click the top tab) or https://forms.gle/LkQeQyg7Hvk342S66
The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 Stream - Live At 9am-11am EST & 6pm-10pm EST
🚨JOIN US ON GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨Beat Big Tech! Join Pete’s Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Join us in chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Main Channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
✅ Bible Study With Pete https://rumble.com/c/BibleStudyWithPete