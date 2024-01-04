And We Know 1.3.2024 INFO Flood incoming! CEOS departing in droves, Flight logs, Lawfare, Cali Ballots, Celine, Be

LT of And We Know
Jan 3, 2024
Hope you had a great start to the new year. We have had earthquakes in various places, plane crashes, CEOS departing their businesses, mainstream media chaos, Celine deon medical issues, and so much more. As the evil is exposed, we must remember how to fight this spiritual battle. Stay tuned for all of this as we dive in today.
Terrible news for obvious satanist, Celine Dion. She has lost control over her own muscles as she had to cancel her world tour. https://t.me/c/1716023008/228138
CELINE DION EXPOSED FOR ADRENOCHROME ABUSE 🍿 SHARE!! https://t.me/traceytray17/208898
👺CELINE DION - A CLOSER LOOK AT HER SATANIC DEEPSTATE TV COMMERCIAL 🤮👹 https://t.me/hiddeninplainsight1/14086
🙄 Old clip of Celine Dion in her young days..... https://t.me/hiddeninplainsight1/14085
In seasons past, their system of control used covert means to undermine the will of the people. Few recognized this was even happening and even fewer did something about it. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18196
Congressman Tim Burchett is spot on. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18215
Cindy McCain told us human trafficking was hiding in plain sight. She told her and her husband knew about Epstein but she told no one about it and did nothing. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18222
Alina Habba:
"Lawfare is a real thing, we are seeing it. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18226
CALIFORNIA ELECTION INTERFERENCE! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67039
California to become First State in the Nation to Offer Health Insurance to Illegal Invaders https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67043
Jimmy Kimmel is on there… https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67129
Remember when Jimmy Kimmel did a satanic skit about sacrificing babies? https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67125
In New York City, illegal immigrants are lined up for blocks to receive free, taxpayer-funded housing: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/58264
⚠️President Trump says Bill Clinton was on Epstein’s Island 28 times, but only admitted to 4 times. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/58256
People stepping down https://x.com/TraderGirlQ/status/1742352527524331760?s=20
