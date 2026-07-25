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Megyn Kelly asked Gary Brecka the question a lot of women in their 40s and 50s are living with: what do you do when progesterone (the part of HRT that actually helps with sleep) makes you feel terrible, bloated, uncomfortable, but you still need it if you’re taking estrogen?
Gary’s answer was clear. Don’t guess. Get a 24-hour Dutch test once. It maps the full cascade of hormones, not just the ones that are tanking. Most women aren’t only low on progesterone. They’re often low on pregnenolone, specific estrogens, and especially free testosterone.
Replace the entire complement of hormones that are actually deficient instead of throwing single darts. He called it a game-changer for sleep, energy, brain fog, and the crushing daytime fatigue so many women describe.