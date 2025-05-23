BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
REVISITING THE GEORGE FLOYD DEREK CHAUVIN 🐍🌈 SERPENT AND THE RAINBOW PSYOP 5 YEARS LATER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
47 views • 16 hours ago

VfB called out this psyop from Day 0 ✅


Rent, borrow or download THE SERPENT AND THE RAINBOW, starring Bill Pullman


In the movie, Dr Allen, played by BP, is seeking a zombie drug for use in Western medicine; he finds that the agent puts people in a death-like coma, revivable after some time


GEORGE FLOYD CAN BREEV❗


US police departments under pressure to end training programmes with Israel

Two decades of Israeli-US police cooperation includes training in racial profiling, counter terrorism and suppressing protests


https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-us-police-training-end-knee-neck-protests


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9uwtrp [thanks to https://9gag.com/gag/ay9Xr5q 🖲]

Keywords
matrixgeorge floydderek chauvinserpent and the rainbow psyopblm grift
