REVISITING THE GEORGE FLOYD DEREK CHAUVIN 🐍🌈 SERPENT AND THE RAINBOW PSYOP 5 YEARS LATER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB called out this psyop from Day 0 ✅
Rent, borrow or download THE SERPENT AND THE RAINBOW, starring Bill Pullman
In the movie, Dr Allen, played by BP, is seeking a zombie drug for use in Western medicine; he finds that the agent puts people in a death-like coma, revivable after some time
GEORGE FLOYD CAN BREEV❗
US police departments under pressure to end training programmes with Israel
Two decades of Israeli-US police cooperation includes training in racial profiling, counter terrorism and suppressing protests
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-us-police-training-end-knee-neck-protests
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9uwtrp [thanks to https://9gag.com/gag/ay9Xr5q 🖲]