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All Jews as one FEBRUARY 21st 2021 - Εβραίοι όλου του κόσμου ενωθείτε 21 Φευρουαρίου
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15 views • February 19, 2021
Η καμπάνια των εβραίων ραββίνων για την ομαδική προσευχή της 21 Φεβρουαρίου με σκοπό να επισπέυσουν την έλευση του Μεσσία.
The Rabbi Campaign for the world wide prayer of 21 Feb. in order to bring the Messiah faster on earth.
Backup Video of: (το βίντεο είναι μπακάπ-καβάτζα απο το αντίστοιχο βίντεο του Γιουτιούμπ) :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aklu0GxvF7I
Πρωτότυπο βίντεο: (Original Video: )
🔥WORLDWIDE JEWISH #MASHIACHPRAYER ✡️ 🙌🏼 [ FEBRUARY 21, 2021 ]
🇮🇱🇺🇸🇫🇷🇨🇦🇧🇷🇬🇧🇮🇹🇯🇵🇦🇺🇦🇷🇧🇪🇨🇭🇲🇦🇷🇺🇺🇦🇩🇪🇨🇳🇨🇺🇪🇸
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OseTUbOP1Dc&;t=0s
The Rabbi Campaign for the world wide prayer of 21 Feb. in order to bring the Messiah faster on earth.
Backup Video of: (το βίντεο είναι μπακάπ-καβάτζα απο το αντίστοιχο βίντεο του Γιουτιούμπ) :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aklu0GxvF7I
Πρωτότυπο βίντεο: (Original Video: )
🔥WORLDWIDE JEWISH #MASHIACHPRAYER ✡️ 🙌🏼 [ FEBRUARY 21, 2021 ]
🇮🇱🇺🇸🇫🇷🇨🇦🇧🇷🇬🇧🇮🇹🇯🇵🇦🇺🇦🇷🇧🇪🇨🇭🇲🇦🇷🇺🇺🇦🇩🇪🇨🇳🇨🇺🇪🇸
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OseTUbOP1Dc&;t=0s
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