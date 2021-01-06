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OSAP - The New Con with YOUR MONEY and YOUR INFORMATION!
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12 views • January 06, 2021
The Ontario Student Assistance Program Is a student loan program assembled by the government of Ontario. If you are unable to pay this loan, it used to be that there was no way out. Now the minister of finance is selling the debt of delinquent student loans to third party companies that exist outside of Canada. What this means is that all of your personal information is being handed over to Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.
I also cover some of your questions including why it is that people are perpetually afraid of what is happening in society.
In a humorous segment, I discuss the fact that I am now the proud owner of all of the faces and likenesses of every single member of the City Council of Mississauga Ontario. Yes, they're going to be angry!
This was a fun episode and some of your questions were fantastic. I appreciate all of you sending questions injuring my broadcast!
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I also cover some of your questions including why it is that people are perpetually afraid of what is happening in society.
In a humorous segment, I discuss the fact that I am now the proud owner of all of the faces and likenesses of every single member of the City Council of Mississauga Ontario. Yes, they're going to be angry!
This was a fun episode and some of your questions were fantastic. I appreciate all of you sending questions injuring my broadcast!
+ + +
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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