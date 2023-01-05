Create New Account
Gen Flynn: Bioweapons & Chemical Warfare - We're Under A Massive Attack From China
109 views
Red Voice Media
Published Yesterday |

"We are in a war right now. And that war is a fifth generation War..." - General Michael Flynn


Watch the entire video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2023/01/general-michael-flynn-and-boon-cutler-on-5th-generation-warfare-self-defense-warrior-podcast/ref/21


Jeff and Pat have a mind blowing discussion with psychological warfare expert, Boone Cutler and General Flynn about their new joint venture and instructional manual on a citizen's guide to 5th generation warfare.


Watch the full UNCENSORED PREMIUM segment: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2023/01/general-michael-flynn-and-boon-cutler-on-5th-generation-warfare-uncensored-premium/ref/21


New episodes every Tuesday and Friday, watch them here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/self-defense-warrior-podcast/


chemical warfareopinionfaucibioweaponsccppat miletichsdwpself defense warrior podcast

