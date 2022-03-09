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Savannah Deretich: Students Choose Life
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95 views • March 09, 2022
Savannah Deretich is a Marketing Coordinator of the Students for Life of America. Her organization’s mission is abolishing abortion by making it unthinkable for women to kill their unborn babies.
Ms. Deretich said that her group is focusing on educating and mobilizing young women all across America and providing them with support and resources needed to choose life.
Students for Life is also actively engaged in the promotion of pro-life legislature, said Ms. Deretich. She expressed her sincere hope that "seeds of truth" of the absolute value of every human life planted by her organizations will change hearts of officials, lawmakers, and everyday Americans who are yet holding pro-abortion views.
To learn more about Students for Life of America, visit https://studentsforlife.org/
Ms. Deretich said that her group is focusing on educating and mobilizing young women all across America and providing them with support and resources needed to choose life.
Students for Life is also actively engaged in the promotion of pro-life legislature, said Ms. Deretich. She expressed her sincere hope that "seeds of truth" of the absolute value of every human life planted by her organizations will change hearts of officials, lawmakers, and everyday Americans who are yet holding pro-abortion views.
To learn more about Students for Life of America, visit https://studentsforlife.org/
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