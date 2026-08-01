Why Are Muse Fans Called the Smartest Rock Fans

Why do Muse fans have a reputation for being the “intellectual fans” of rock? 🤔🎸





From AI and conspiracy theories to politics, science, and philosophy, there’s more behind Muse’s music than meets the eye.





🎧 **Hear the full story through the link in the description.**





https://open.spotify.com/episode/7h57Z5ztomsPVRWfrV4gYz?si=47274feb7ed543d8





#muse

#rockmusic

#alternativerock

#MusicHistory

#RockFans