Why Are Muse Fans Called the Smartest Rock Fans

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Why do Muse fans have a reputation for being the “intellectual fans” of rock? 🤔🎸
From AI and conspiracy theories to politics, science, and philosophy, there’s more behind Muse’s music than meets the eye.
🎧 **Hear the full story through the link in the description.**
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7h57Z5ztomsPVRWfrV4gYz?si=47274feb7ed543d8
#muse
#rockmusic
#alternativerock
#MusicHistory
#RockFans
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